



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, Eagles fans will hit the road to take part in the Eagles Autism Challenge. Last year, $2.5 million was raised with 100% of the proceeds going toward autism research.

Ahead of the big day, CBS3’s Pat Gallen went on a ride with Jake Elliott, one of the players participating in the event.

Philadelphia Eagles Autism Challenge Looks To Raise Money For Local Research Organizations

The Eagles kicker says this event is what puts the team in a different league.

“I think it really makes us stand apart from everybody else. You saw guys come out last year from different organizations just to participate in it because it means so much. The way Jeff Lurie has introduced it, obviously it’s a huge impact to him and its person for him,” said Elliott.

Going into last year, Elliott had no idea what to expect, but this year he is in it to win it.

What he’s attempting to win is the 15-mile bike ride. There will also be a 30- and 50-mile ride, plus a sensory walk around Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group Extend Stadium Naming Rights Through 2032

To get loose for Saturday’s ride, Gallen and Elliott went for a ride in FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

While on the ride, they talked about last season.

“How do you sum up last year: is it a positive, a negative that you fell short? Like how do you sum that up?” asked Gallen.

“There’s 31 disappointed teams at the end of the year and unfortunately we were one of them,” said Elliott. “There was a lot of positives to take away from the end of the year.”

But going into the 2019 season, Elliott thinks it was important that the team kept the core together. He believes going into the locker room and feeling comfortable with the other guys is going to help.

Elliott is not only ready for the Eagles Autism Challenge, but for the 2019 challenge that lies ahead.

For more information on the Eagles Autism Challenge, visit eaglesautismchallenege.org.