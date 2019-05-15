



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Former vice president and Pennsylvania native Joe Biden is kicking off his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 18. The Democratic presidential hopeful and his family will speak at Eakins Oval, located at 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, at 1 p.m.

Doors to the event open at 11 a.m. You can sign up for the event, here. You’ll need to provide your full name, email, phone number and zip code. Your ticket will then be emailed to you, which you’ll need to show at the door to enter the rally. The event will take place outdoors.

“This Saturday, we’re officially launching our campaign to unite this country in Philadelphia — the city that first brought our nation together over 200 years ago. We’d love to see you there,” a tweet from Biden reads.

The following items will not be allowed at the event:

Purses larger than 4″X6″

Backpacks (unless clear)

Cinch bags

Briefcases

Coolers

Amplification devices (bullhorns, etc.)

Luggage of any kind

Any bag larger than the permissible size

Homemade signs

Placards

Alcoholic beverages

Umbrellas

Flags

Weapons

Road closures are expected in the area but have yet to be announced.

Can’t make the event in Philadelphia? Sign up to attend a watch party near you.

This will be Biden’s third time in the state since announcing his candidacy last month. The former vice president was in Philadelphia headlining a fundraiser at the home of David L. Cohen, executive senior vice president of Comcast. The following week he held his first public event as a 2020 presidential candidate in Pittsburgh.

Biden is paying special attention to his native Pennsylvania, a state that swung to President Donald Trump in 2016, after voting for Democratic presidential candidates for decades. While Biden represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, he was often referred to as Pennsylvania’s third senator.

Biden is running against 22 other candidates.

