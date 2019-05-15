PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are a fan of golden raisins, you may want to check your pantry. The New York-based Deshi Distributors LLC is recalling the raisins because of “undeclared sulfites.”
“Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” said the company in the recall announcement.
The dried white grapes were sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Michigan.
The recalled product comes in a 3.5 oz, 7 oz. and 14 oz. clear plastic package. UPC codes of Deshi Golden Raisin products are as follows: 3.5 oz is 691035359586; 7 oz. is 691035360179; and 14 oz. is 691035360483.
So far, there have been no illness or allergic reactions involving this product to date, according to the FDA.
Consumers who have purchased the raisins are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-291-1205 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.