ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City School District has canceled all after school activities, including after-hours testing for NJSLA math, due to a water main break. Police say construction near the Peter Egnor Bridge on Albany Avenue punctured a water main around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The water main break has been contained and the Municipal Utilities Authority Maintenance Staff will be shutting down valves and controlling water flows at location throughout the city.
Atlantic City customers are advised to conserve water until further notice.
No further information is available at this time.