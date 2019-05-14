Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the armed robbery of pharmacy in Whitemarsh Township. The robbery happened at the Whitemarsh Pharmacy, located at 533 Germantown Pike, at approximately 4:43 p.m. on May 10.
Police say a man of an unknown race entered the pharmacy dressed in Muslim-type garb that covered his head and face, displayed a small black semi-automatic handgun and demanded pain medications.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of pain medication.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitemarsh Police at 610-825-6530.