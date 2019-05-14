HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is launching another effort to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, although it faces a veto if it even reaches Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Tuesday, 117-76. Similar legislation died in the Republican-controlled Senate last year.
Supporters say the bill protects a vulnerable population and carries exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life.
‘We Will Not Back Down To Bullies’: Anti-Abortion Rally Outside Philadelphia Planned Parenthood Draws Large Crowd
Wolf’s office says it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship while other opponents say it’s ham-handed, unenforceable and unconstitutional.
North Dakota has a similar law in effect, but courts have blocked them in three other states and Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal.
The vote comes amid court battles over a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in conservative states.
(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)