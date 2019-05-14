PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Ballet announced on Tuesday, 20 promotions and other updates to the 2019-2020 season roster. Among the promotions, soloist Zecheng Liang is now one of the highest ranked members in the company after he was named the principal dancer.
Since joining the company, Liang has danced in principal roles in Angel Corella’s “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Swan Lake,” and George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”
“Since joining Pennsylvania Ballet, Zecheng has consistently shown his immense talent and incredible artistry, and it is wonderful to acknowledge what an asset he is to the company,” said artistic director Angel Corella.
The ballet also announced two new ranks: Demi Soloist and First Soloist. The ranks at Pennsylvania Ballet are now: Apprentice, Corps de Ballet, Demi Soloist, Soloist, First Soloist, and Principal Dancer.
Yuka Iseda, Albert Gordon and Nayara Lopes were promoted to First Soloists.
“I’m proud to acknowledge these incredible dancers. Twenty promotions and the addition of First Soloist and Demi Soloist roles speaks highly to the level and variety of talent within the company right now,” said Corella.
The updated roster of dancers and biographies can be found on paballet.org this summer.