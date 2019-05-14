ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man charged in a deadly three-way shooting at an eastern Pennsylvania gas station that started as a road-rage incident has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kareem Sanders will serve 10 to 20 years in state prison as part of a plea bargain with Lehigh County prosecutors. He entered his plea Monday.
The February 2018 shooting left two men dead. Authorities say the gun battle started after a fender-bender in which one car fled the scene. The gunfire ensued during a confrontation later at the gas station.
Authorities say 36-year-old Danny Cancel and Sanders’ 28-year-old friend, Cassieam Hicks, were killed in the shootings. Sanders was wounded and was arrested after he went to a hospital for treatment.
Sanders initially said the shooting was in self-defense.
