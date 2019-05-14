By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Did you miss out on the Gritty bobbleheads that were released earlier this year? Another round of Gritty Wrecking Ball bobbleheads are coming out in September but now is your chance to secure one.

The Gritty Wrecking Ball bobble head is available for pre-sale now.

Credit: Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum

The bobblehead costs $40, with a shipping charge of $8 per order.

The bobbleheads made at Kollectico, located in Long Island, New York, are 100% hand-sculpted and hand-painted for the highest quality.

