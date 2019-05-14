UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby have charged the driver involved in an accident that killed a 6-year-old girl. Jennifer Portillo was struck and killed in March.
Fifty-three-year-old Darin Forrest, of Philadelphia, surrendered Tuesday morning to police. He is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
Police allege he was bar-hopping on a Friday afternoon in March when he backed over Jennifer, a first-grader who had finished school for the day.
She was pronounced dead at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Police released surveillance video showing a black Lincoln Navigator backing up, and eventually running down the 6-year-old girl.
Arrest papers claim he said, “I hit a girl.”
It’s further alleged he was looking at his mirrors and did not see anything, and then he heard a thud.
Police say the reason for the delay in charges was due to waiting on blood alcohol test analysis. It’s claimed Forrest’s blood alcohol content was .10.
“What you got is a tragedy that could have been avoided, period. And we see it over and over and over again,” said Upper Darby Township Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s Upper Darby or Philadelphia — the tragedy is alcohol and driving a vehicle don’t play out. This was the bad scenario we see.”
Forrest’s bail has been set at 10% of $1 million. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing later this month.