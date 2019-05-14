By CBS3 Staff
WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) — Officials in Whitemarsh Township are searching for two suspects they say impersonated police officers and robbed a courier driver. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, in the 5100 block of Militia Hill Road in Plymouth Meeting.

According to Whitemarsh Township Police, the driver of the courier van was pulled over by a dark sedan with flashing lights on the dashboard.

Police say two men impersonating officers ordered the victim out of his vehicle and began searching through the van.

They made off with undetermined amount of packages that were scheduled to be delivered.

The driver was unhurt and was able to drive back to his courier headquarters.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who has any information to contact them at 610-825-6530.

