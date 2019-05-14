NOCKAMIXON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A former teacher and women’s soccer coach at Palisades High School is accused of sexually assaulting a student. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Christian Willman, of Coopersburg, was charged Tuesday with sexual contact with a student, sexual assault by a sports official and other related charges.
A criminal complaint alleges Willman sexually assaulted a female student in 2018 while she was a junior. Willman is began having inappropriate conversations with the victim in April 2017 during her sophomore year, according to the DA’s office.
Prosecutors say Willman used a social media app to send the student sexually explicit messages and to solicit sex.
Willman is also accused of sexting another female sophomore student in 2013.
Willman’s bail was set at 10% of $4 million.
If anyone believes they may have been a victim of Willman, contact Pennsylvania State Police at 215-766-5030.