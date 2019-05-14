PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy brought over 20 packs of crack cocaine to a day care in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, police sources tell CBS3. It happened at St. Cyprian’s Children Center on the 6200 block of Cedar Avenue.
Philadelphia Police sources say the young boy was found to have 22 packs of crack cocaine in a sandwich bag in his pocket, shortly before 9:30 a.m. A teacher’s aide confiscated the bag and turned it into the director.
Police were then called.
According to sources, the boy said his father told him to keep the bag in his pocket and not to take it out.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says the children’s center is cooperating with police during the investigation.
“The aide reported the matter to an administrator, who immediately called 911. Police responded to the call and determined the substance in the bag to be crack-cocaine. Law enforcement secured the bag and removed it from the premises. Staff and administration from the Children’s Center have cooperated fully with police during the course of their investigative work throughout the day and will continue to do so. Information regarding this matter was communicated to all families served by the Children’s Center earlier today. We are grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response and their ongoing partnership with us in maintaining safe environments for the children and young people entrusted to the care of the Church and her various ministries,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
The drugs were not passed out to any children and no injuries were reported.