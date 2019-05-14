By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he was shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened at shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of South Mildred Street.

Police say the victim was shot four times in his right leg, once to the chest, once to the mouth and one bullet grazed his head.

He was rushed to in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Comments
  1. John J KevlockSr says:
    May 15, 2019 at 5:51 am

    This victim is alive today because his attacker used a “Saturday Night Special.” A good quality, powerful weapon, a “nine” would have left him as dead as Methuselah’s cat. Remember this when you hear of someone wanting to ban cheap, poorly made guns.

