HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute inside an apartment ended with a woman fatally stabbed and a man hospitalized in critical condition. Hamilton Township police responded to the apartment around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man and woman injured.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the man remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.
Authorities have not said what sparked the dispute or identified the two people involved. But Mercer County prosecutors described it as an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the community,
The county’s homicide task force is investigating the incident.
