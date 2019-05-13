HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Officials are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect who displayed a semi-automatic weapon during a robbery. According to police, the robbery took place on Sunday at the 7-11 convenience store located at 1993 Area Drive in Hamilton.
Around 9 p.m. Hamilton police responded to the store for reports of an armed robbery in progress.
Police say, the suspect flashed a semi-automatic handgun before removing money from the till along with cigarettes before fleeing on foot towards Copperfield drive.
The suspect has been described as a male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, around 5-feet-6-inches tall, wearing a blue hoodie, white gloves, blue jeans, a baseball hat with a white sticker on the brim and dark colored boots.
If you have any information on this incident contact the Hamilton police department at 609-581-4080.