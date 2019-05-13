Comments
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ (CBS) — The New Jersey Coastal Coalition unveiled a new emergency camera system in Sea Isle City. This system is designed to alert residents and visitors when there is flooding on Central Avenue.
When flooding occurs people are encouraged to move their vehicles to higher ground and make plans to evacuate the area. The coastal coalition plans to implement more of these cameras along the shore.
Jersey Shore Town Unveils New Flood Warning System
The city recently enhanced its alert system with nearly 80 warning signs that blink when a road is underwater. If one of the yellow signs is flashing, motorists know to turn their car around.
For more information on the camera system visit njcoastalcoalition.com