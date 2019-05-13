Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown isn’t going anywhere. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris has said Brown will be returning next season.
On Sunday, a report surfaced that Brown needed “an NBA finals berth to keep his job.” The Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs on a heartbreaking Game 7 buzzer-beater from Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard Sunday night.
During Monday’s end-of-season press conferences, many Sixers vocally offered their support for Brown as head coach, including Joel Embiid calling the report “bulls—.”
The Sixers finished the regular season with a 51-31 record, good enough for the No. 3 seed in the East.