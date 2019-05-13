By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the shooting of a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor during an attempted robbery Monday morning. The shooting happened on the platform of SEPTA’s Carpenter Station in Mount Airy around 3:27 p.m. Friday.

According to police, while working, the 57-year-old conductor stepped off the train and was approached by two men in their 20s, who demanded money. Police say the conductor pushed one of the men, and that’s when he was shot in the hip.

The two men took off and the victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect who shot the conductor is described as an African American man in his early 20s, 5’6” thin build, has a mustache, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with unknown letting on it.

The second suspect is described as an African American man in his early 20s, 5’9”, light beard, muscular build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Gap” written across the chest.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Northwest Detective division at 215-686-3353.

