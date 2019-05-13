PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 70-year-old Robert Derer, police say. Derer was originally reported missing by his family last week, and his remains were found in a large plastic bin inside of a home where he was staying at on the 1600 block of Filmore Street in Frankford.
25-year-old Andrew Ciaccia and 21-year-old Vanessa Pena have been arrested in connection to Derer’s murder. Both have been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy.
Both were taken into custody Friday night at 11:30 p.m.
Derer was killed by multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the medical examiner. He had been reported missing by family on Thursday and his remains were found by investigators Friday.
Nearby neighbors say the 70-year-old had only been living at the apartment for about a month, and the rest of the people who live there are in their 20s. Right now, police can’t say for certain how long the body was in the container, but it was likely a matter of days.
An investigation continues.