  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Aaron Rogers, CBS3 At 4, Game of Thrones, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stars are just like us, especially when it comes to being obsessed with “Game of Thrones.” Even in the midst of some pretty fiery dragon scenes, some very perceptive viewers spotted a special cameo in this week’s episode.

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celeb to have popped up with a cameo on the wildly popular HBO series.

Rodgers says he’s a big fan of the show and even though his role in the show came and went in the blink of an eye, the NFL player posted a photo on  Instagram as a memory for his part.

The photo was captioned, “It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the pen-ultimate episode of ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s