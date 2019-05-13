Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stars are just like us, especially when it comes to being obsessed with “Game of Thrones.” Even in the midst of some pretty fiery dragon scenes, some very perceptive viewers spotted a special cameo in this week’s episode.
Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celeb to have popped up with a cameo on the wildly popular HBO series.
Rodgers says he’s a big fan of the show and even though his role in the show came and went in the blink of an eye, the NFL player posted a photo on Instagram as a memory for his part.
The photo was captioned, “It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the pen-ultimate episode of ‘Game of Thrones.'”