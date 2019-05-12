



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What started as a traffic stop on Temple University’s campus ended in gunfire involving two highway patrol officers. Police have now discovered a gun believed to be connected to the shooting.

The officers-involved shooting happened on the 1800 block of North Broad Street, near Norris Street, in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night.

“The officers initially stopped the vehicle thinking the driver was in need of assistance because the tire was flat,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

Two highway patrol officers noticed a black Toyota Camry with a flat tire and pulled the man over. But after smelling marijuana coming from the car, things changed.

One of the officers frisked the suspect when they noticed a gun in the 26-year-old’s waistband.

After a struggle the 26-year-old suspect began driving away, dragging one of the officers up the block. The suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the officer being dragged, who then fired his gun at the suspect, hitting him once in the forearm.

The driver then struck a SEPTA police car with two transit officers inside. The suspect then fled on foot north on Broad Street and was later apprehended in an alley off of the 2000 block of North 15th Street.

After initially being unable to locate the suspect’s firearm, a daytime search Sunday turned up a gun in an alley on the 2000 block of North 15th Street believed to be connected to the incident.

“What began as a car stop for a flat tire because the officers needed assistance turned into a struggle between an officer and the driver of the vehicle,” Kinebrew said.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital.

An officer in the SEPTA car was also taken to the hospital with what police are describing as non-life-threatening head injuries. The officer who was dragged by the suspect is also expected to be OK.

The investigation remains active.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Dan Koob contributed to this report.