PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What started as a traffic stop on the Temple University campus ended in gunfire involving a highway patrol officer. Police are now investigating what led to the shooting.
The officer-involved shooting happened at Broad and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials say two officers saw a black Toyota sedan with a flat tire. When they approached the vehicle to offer help, at least one of the officers reported smelling marijuana and thought he saw a gun in the car.
‘Bullets Don’t Have Names’: Child Shot At Mother’s Day Party In Chester
Police say the driver then became aggressive and began driving away, dragging one of the officers up the block. The driver then struck a SEPTA police car with a transit officer inside.
During the incident, police say one of the officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him in the forearm. The suspect was taken into custody,
The officer in the SEPTA car was taken to Temple University Hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening head injures. The officer that was dragged by the suspect is also expected to be okay.
An investigation in ongoing.