PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after police say they stabbed two men in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of North Carlisle Street.
Police say a 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in his face, back, side and shoulder.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but investigators expect him to survive.
A 43-year-old man was also stabbed, suffering a wound to his right arm. He too was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Authorities have not released any information on the suspect.