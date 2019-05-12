  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after police say they stabbed two men in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of North Carlisle Street.

Police say a 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in his face, back, side and shoulder.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but investigators expect him to survive.

A 43-year-old man was also stabbed, suffering a wound to his right arm. He too was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect.

