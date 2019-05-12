PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Despite the rain, thousands spent Mother’s Day on Benjamin Franklin Parking. Breast cancer survivors, those still fighting and family and friends gathered to walk for a cure during the first annual Susan G. Komen Philadelphia “More Than Pink Walk.”
It was a sea of pink and it’s been a Mother’s Day tradition for decades. This year, it’s something more. This year, nobody “raced for a cure.”
Instead, participants enjoyed a more intimate gathering of survivors for the first annual “More Than Pink Walk.”
“The race burned out, the Race for the Cure,” Komen Philadelphia CEO Elaine Grobman said. “But the cause lives on and we had to find a way to make a change. ‘More Than Pink’ is a way to educate the community. Our mission is to educate, it’s about advocacy.”
The most memorable moment of the day was the survivor parade of hope.
The brave breast cancer survivors and forever fighters with metastatic breast cancer used every step to celebrate their lives.
“I hope we just keep coming down the steps and just end this whole thing,” a breast cancer survivor said.