PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heads could roll Sunday night, and we’re not talking “Game of Thrones.” According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Sixers head coach Brett Brown could be coaching for his job in Sunday’s Game 7 vs. the Raptors.
It’s not just a possibility that Brown is canned if the Sixers fail to beat the Raptors — it’s likely, Stein reports.
“Beyond the uncertain fates of [Jimmy] Butler, [Tobias] Harris and the sharpshooting J.J. Redick, rumblings in league coaching circles have grown louder by the day that 76ers Coach Brett Brown needs an N.B.A. finals berth to keep his job. Brown, I’m told, has little chance of surviving a second-round exit,” Stein writes.
If the report is true, not only do the Sixers need to topple the Raptors, but they would then have to beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and advance to the NBA Finals for Brown to keep his job.
The Sixers face the Raptors in Toronto Sunday night 7 p.m.