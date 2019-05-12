COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS) — The University of South Carolina has given a posthumous degree to a New Jersey woman who police say was killed by a man she thought was her Uber driver.
There was an empty seat with a cap and gown, where Robbinsville, New Jersey native Samantha Josephson would have been sitting during Saturday’s graduation ceremony.
In March, Josephson was killed after she got into what she believed was an Uber she ordered. Police say it wasn’t, and that Nathaniel Rowland allegedly stabbed and killed her.
‘He Was A Monster’: Grieving Father Of Samantha Josephson Pleads With Mourners To Be Extra Vigilant When Using Ride-Sharing Apps
After Josephson’s death, South Carolina lawmakers passed a bill that requires Uber and Lyft drivers to display illuminated lights in their vehicles.