PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 41-year-old pregnant woman was among three people injured in a two-vehicle accident, officials say. The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 4500 block of Pulaski Avenue in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.
Officials say the woman was in a car with a 73-year-old woman when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision.
The two women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A 41-year-old man from the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What caused the accident is unknown at this point.