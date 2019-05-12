BREAKING:Quadruple Doink: Sixers suffer heartbreaking loss to Raptors in Game 7
By CBS3 Staff
Fairhill news, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 41-year-old pregnant woman was among three people injured in a two-vehicle accident, officials say. The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 4500 block of Pulaski Avenue in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.

Officials say the woman was in a car with a 73-year-old woman when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision.

The two women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 41-year-old man from the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What caused the accident is unknown at this point.

