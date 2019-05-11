Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man that was found dead in Langhorne on Friday. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Jamar Tucker from Trenton, New Jersey died from a gunshot wound to the head.
A woman walking her dog found Tucker around 8:30 a.m. on 300 block of Bellevue Avenue.
Police say, Tucker’s black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate of T69HDG is currently unaccounted for.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bucks County Police at 215-348-6354.