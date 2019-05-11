  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is believed to have stolen a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat Saturday afternoon. Officials say a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat of a navy blue Chevrolet Impala when it was stolen from 56th and Warrington Streets at 2:20 p.m.

The young African American girl is described as 3-feet-6-inches tall, 50-60 pounds, has her hair in braids, and was wearing a blue and white striped shirt and white tights with flowers on them.

Police say the suspect is described as an African American man, approximately 30-34 years old, and was wearing a white t-shirt.

The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Cobbs Creek Parkway from 70th Street.

The vehicle’s licenses plate is KYJ7824.

