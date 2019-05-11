PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS)– Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that robbed a bank in Atlantic County on Saturday. Police say the robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the PNC Bank on West Black Horse Pike.
According to police, the suspect handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded cash.
The suspect was described as a male in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball hat with a white “Punisher” logo and a black long sleeve shirt with white stripes on the shoulders.
The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in newer model Chevy Camero with a black racing stripe.
If you have any information contact the Pleasantville Police department at 609-484-3619