By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Love Your Park Week, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials got some help from former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin, as the city kicked off “Love Your Park” week on Saturday. The City Philadelphia has more than 120 parks and green spaces, and during Love Your Park week folks are being encouraged to check them out.

Barwin is a board member on the Fairmount Park Conservancy and joined volunteers at a cleanup of the Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.

Cleanups like this were took place across the city, Special events are scheduled all week, including:

Monday, May 13 – Learn to Row Clinic at Boathouse Row, 5:30pm.

Tuesday, May 14 Art of Fairmount Park Bike Tour, 5:30pm.

Wednesday, May 15 Hike in Wissahickon Valley Park, 6:00pm.

Thursday, May 16 Astronomy Night at the Rail Park, 7:00-9:30pm.

Friday, May 17 Storytelling Campfire at Pennypack Environmental Center, 7:30pm.

For a full list of volunteer cleanups and events for “Love Your Park” week click here.

