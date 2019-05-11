LYCOMING COUNTY, PA (CBS) — An injured pet chicken is back on its feet thanks to a Pennsylvania stem class. The chicken named Blue lost a leg nearly a year ago after being attacked by a raccoon.
When a teacher heard the story she decided to turn the search for a solution into a class project.
Students from the East Lycoming School District used a design tool called “tinkercard” and a 3D printer to create their own designs for Blue.
“It’s really amazing, it’s cool technology,” said Blue’s owner Angela Miller.
“I thought it was amazing just knowing that what I did was able to help something,” said eighth grader Trynaty Gehr.
Now, Blue the chicken has a prosthetic leg.
The school is hoping to use the 3D printer for more projects.