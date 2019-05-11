



KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after suspicious transactions were found in the Kennett Township bank account. Kennett Township Supervisors sent a letter to residents explaining the fraud department of the township’s bank located suspicious transactions on April 25.

“The Board of Supervisors pledged to you to have an open and transparent government. In keeping with that pledge, we are writing today to inform you about a serious situation,” the letter read.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office was immediately notified and steps were taken to ensure no further unauthorized transactions take place.

Drug ‘Kingpin’ Sentenced To 10 To 20 Years For Operating Meth Ring Inside Bucks County Prison

It is unclear how much money was involved in the transactions at this time, but the amount of transactions in question are expected to be within the township insurance police coverage if the investigation finds the funds were improperly withdrawn from the accounts.

“We all are constrained in what we can discuss right now about this case for two reasons, first, we don’t want to hinder the investigation. Second, we don’t want to damage the reputation of innocent people,” Supervisor Chair Scudder Stevens said.

Supervisors promised to keep residents fully informed with guidelines provided by counsel.