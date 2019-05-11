



Delaware County, PA (CBS) — Two-year-old Jackson Guernsey waved out of the back seat of a car through tinted windows like a celebrity. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jackson and his family came to the Hidden Valley Farms in Glen Mills for a very special day.

“Considering what’s happened, he’s still happy all the time,” said Jackson’s mother, Courtney Guernsey.

At the farm Jackson was able to pet and walk with his favorite animal, horses.

He has a rare gene abnormality known as leukodystrophy that affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

It’s hereditary, one day six-months ago, Jackson woke up and was unable to stand.

“It’s really rare to find someone that also carries it. So for me to be a carrier and his dad to be a carrier is just unheard of,” said Jackson’s mom.

“There’s no prognoses and no real length of time to know what his abilities will be and what they won’t be,” said Jackson’s grandmother Casey Guernsey.

Saturday was a day for the young boy to do what he loves and for a mother to see her son smile.

Even if it’s for one day.

Saturday gave the Guernsey’s a chance to forget about all the daily struggles, the hospital and give him a chance to be a kid.