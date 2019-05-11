PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday is the first ever “Komen Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk.” Eyewitness News got a look as crews set up around the art museum Saturday.
The event is different than the traditional mother’s day 5K run you might be used.
Anyone interested in participating in this year’s event will need to register to participate in the walk.
The cost is $35.
Organizers say the fee is essential to provide services like cancer treatment and mammograms.
“We’re not accomplishing our mission because people come for the party, not for the mission, so with great concern a decision was made to gate this event so registration is imperative,” said Elaine Grobman, Komen Philadelphia’s CEO.
If you haven’t registered, you can do it at the gate tomorrow.