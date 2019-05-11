TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are finally getting a break at the pump with a fall in gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.92.
That is down a penny from last week and matching the average price a year ago at this time.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.87, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.85 a gallon at this time last year.
Analysts say increased supplies of gasoline along the East coast and crude oil prices below $63 have helped to keep prices in check three weeks before the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the unofficial start of the summer driving season.
