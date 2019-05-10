BREAKING:Police confirm the remains of a missing 70-year-old man were found inside his Frankford apartment.
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news, Newark NJ

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a street shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left one man dead. Essex County prosecutors say the shooting in Newark occurred around 2 a.m. Friday on Mount Prospect Avenue.

Authorities say the shooters wore masks and fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s