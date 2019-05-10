Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a street shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left one man dead. Essex County prosecutors say the shooting in Newark occurred around 2 a.m. Friday on Mount Prospect Avenue.
Authorities say the shooters wore masks and fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
