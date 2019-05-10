Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Crews rescued a driver after a vehicle struck a pole and brought live wires down in Pemberton, New Jersey. The accident happened at 184 Pemberton Road just before 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Crews had to wait at least 30 minutes for a utility company to turn off electricity so they could remove the live wires from the vehicle and rescue the driver.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more information on this developing story.