PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former city representative pled guilty and was sentenced for theft on Friday. Desiree Peterkin-Bell was arrested and charged in Nov. 2018 after an investigation found she misused two credit cards belonging to a city-related non-profit.
Peterkin-Bell’s sentence is 90 days to 23 months of house arrest followed by 12 months of probation.
She is also ordered to pay over $19,000 in restitution through a settlement agreement with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics.
“This defendant took advantage of her high-ranking position of public trust and used taxpayer dollars to enrich herself and fund her own lavish lifestyle,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “My office will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their position of power, without fear or favor.”
Attorney General Shapiro has made investigating and prosecuting public corruption cases a top priority for his office.
She used the credit cards to cover $19,807.23 worth of Uber rides, restaurant tabs, traveling expenses, memberships, clothing and goods, and other personal expenditures that were not business or job related.
These purchases were made while Peterkin-Bell worked as former Mayor Michael Nutter’s aide.