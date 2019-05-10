



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A memorial service will be held on June 6 at Citizens Bank Park for Philadelphia Phillies chairman and former team president David Montgomery. Montgomery, 72, died Wednesday after a five-year battle against cancer.

The service will begin at 3:05 p.m. and will be open to the public. Gates will open at 2 p.m. and parking will be free.

“One of David’s favorite times of the year was the MLB draft,” Lyn Montgomery, David’s wife, said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate David’s life, and his love of the game, than to invite his friends, colleagues and Phillies fans into his second home at the conclusion of the draft.”

The Montgomery family is asking for contributions to Phillies Charities, Inc. in lieu of flowers.

The Phillies will also honor Montgomery with a moment of silence on Monday before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans will also receive a commemorative scorecard.

Montgomery’s career with the Phillies began in 1971, working in the ticket office during the day and helping operate the scoreboard at night. He was later named the marketing director and then director of sales. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season.

Montgomery took a short leave of absence as president and CEO in August 2014 after he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2014. He returned January 2015 and remained active in this role until his passing, attending many of the team’s 2019 spring training games in Clearwater, as well as this year’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn; three children, Harry, Sam and Susa; one granddaughter, Elizabeth and two grandsons, Cameron and Will.