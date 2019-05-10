



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — She’s a DJ on the rise, and she’s only 11 years old. DJ Sophia shares her journey or resiliency and grit after almost losing her life.

Her hands are quick and her clever mixing is swift. But it’s Sophia Clayton’s love of music that keeps the 11 year old moving.

“Most of the time, people who don’t DJ are mostly very amazed by it, but to me, it’s something simple, something easy,” Sophia said.

It took Sophia about 10 years to perfect her scratch mix — that’s nearly her whole life.

Before she could barely even hold a microphone, 2-year-old Sophia was gearing up, practicing in the same room to one day dream of changing the world.

“I feel proud of myself because there’s not a lot of female DJs out there,” she said.

Philadelphia Woman With Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer Living Her Best Life

The Dover fifth-grader took on the stage name DJ Sophia after her dad, who is also a DJ, gave it to her.

“I work out with her because she wants this and she wants to be really good and she loves to impress people,” Sophia’s father, David Clayton, said.

And she does, this time in front of thousands at Temple University’s Liacouras Center during college signing day. Over in New Jersey, Sophia performed for Philadelphia rap legend and Roots member Black Thought.

“DJ Sophia just made my daughter’s birthday such a special affair, a dope occasion, man. She did her thing,” Black Thought said.

Sophia’s journey wasn’t always easy. She almost lost her life three months after birth, from a heart defect.

Surgery at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington was a success and now the hospital has invited her back to DJ on Saturday for Family Cardiac Day. Fifty-eight heart surgery survivors, including Sophia, will meet privately.

“It’s gonna feel great, because I was born with a hole in my heart, so it’s my way of saying thank you,” Sophia said.

Robotic Technology Helping Sick Young Girl Feel Like She’s In Classroom With Friends

As for Sophia’s heart, it’s filled with joy. And now she has her sights set on bigger dreams.

“Maybe Beyonce’s party or something like that,” she said.

Sophia is a busy lady. Although she’ll be testing in school, she’ll find time to open for Brand Nubian and The Lost Boys next week in Philadelphia.