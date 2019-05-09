PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The newest baby giraffe at a zoo in Seattle is getting a special pair of therapeutic shoes from veterinarians, according to the Woodland Park Zoo’s blog. When the giraffe was born, in early May, the zoo’s health team noticed his legs weren’t properly aligned.
Now, he has some casts and a pair of shoes made from plywood and high-density polyethylene, which is also used to make plastic bags.
The health team applied the casts on both legs to help stabilize the baby’s limbs. They say the treatment will span over a few months.
“The new therapeutic shoes are on a trial basis but I’m hopeful that they will help him walk better. We’ll continue refining and improving our approach to find a good balance between supporting his limbs and strengthening his tendons,” says Tim Storms, associate veterinarian at Woodland Park Zoo.
During the treatment process the baby will be able to bond with his parents but the zoo says he will be kept out of view from visitors.