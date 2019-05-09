



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia students are learning life lessons on horseback and they’re ready for their closeup. They are the new faces of a major fashion designer’s new ad campaign and they said it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.

Most of the teenagers are relatively shy but when Polo Ralph Lauren comes to you with an opportunity, you answer the call.

It’s a unique and not so common pairing. Polo Ralph Lauren meets West Philadelphia – equestrian style.

“She’s really mean,” 17-year-old Kaela Prescott said. “She’s mean to all the horses. She’s mean to me sometimes.”

But Hazel was on her best behavior when it came to shooting a new advertisement campaign for Polo Ralph Lauren at Shawnee Equestrian Center in Fairmount Park.

The kids in the West Philadelphia Work to Ride program were pretty stoked too.

“I still can’t believe that I’ve done something like that,” Prescott said. “I would have never thought that I would be a part of a photoshoot in general because I hate taking pictures.”

Prescott is one of multiple Philadelphia teenagers who are in the new ad campaign launched this week.

All of the participants in the ad are part of the non-profit Work to Ride program.

Like Mosiah Grey-Sandy.

“I learn to like, take care of the horses,” Grey-Sandy said. “Clean the stalls. Feed them.”

They also learn how to ride and play polo through the program that caters to at-risk youth in the city.

For Prescott, it even helped her confidence.

“Like going over a big jump or riding a scary horse, if I have to do it, I’ll do it,” Prescott said. “It definitely helps me, in school too.”

As for the West Philadelphia equestrians, they’ll continue to break the mold while jumping over obstacles.

If you’re interested in registering your child for the free Work to Ride program it’s currently open enrollment as long as your child is enrolled in school and between the ages of 7-18.