



TEXAS (CNN/AP) — As measles cases continue to rise in the U.S., a Texas lawmaker raised eyebrows and received some internet fame — not the good kind — by calling vaccines “sorcery,” and saying a parent’s right to choose whether to vaccinate a child is more important “than your self enriching science.”

A vaccine researcher in Texas tweeted a map this week that showed an upward trend in vaccine exemptions in the Lone Star State. More and more, parents were opting school-age children out of getting vaccinated.

“Calling on our TX elected leaders to say ‘NO MAS’ and standup for our children!” the researcher, Dr. Peter Hotez, tweeted, imploring lawmakers do away with exemption laws that are leading to an increase in unvaccinated children.

One Texas lawmaker struck back, igniting a Twitter feud.

Make the case for your sorcery to consumers on your own dime. Like every other business. Quit using the heavy hand of government to make your business profitable through mandates and immunity. It’s disgusting. — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) May 7, 2019

Texas state Rep. Jonathan Stickland told him, “Do our state a favor and mind your own business. Parental rights mean more to us than your self enriching ‘science.'”

Hotez responded, “Wow that’s impressive, from a member of the Texas House of Representatives.”

The lawmaker went on to call the vaccine researcher’s work “sorcery.”

Stickland did not respond to a request for comment.

