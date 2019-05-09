



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Susan Lax is a hero at TruMark Financial Credit Union. Her co-workers are celebrating the 57-year-old for her bravery and determination as she fights a fourth round of cancer.

“It’s not easy but if I’m able to wake up every day and come to work, it’s a good day,” Susan Lax said .

Lax’s battle started with breast cancer 11 years ago and now, it spread to her liver and lungs.

“The first three times I was bald. I got my wigs, hats and scarves, had them all ready,” Lax said. “I never needed them this time, which was good. I’m stubborn and I’m not ready to give up on life so I just do what I have to do.”

With Survivors In Step, Lorelei McGlade Remains In Fight Against Breast Cancer

Lax, who wears a compression sleeve for lymphedema that came when 18 lymph nodes were removed, is now facing another course of chemo. She says the hardest part has been for her mom.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch her, she wishes it was her,” Lax said, “and I’m glad it’s not her. I couldn’t deal with it if it was her. I know I’m stronger than she is. She’ll kill me for saying that.”

For Lax, Mother’s Day is special and always at the Philadelphia Museum of Art surrounded by so many breast-cancer fighters.

“It’s just an incredible feeling to be surrounded by that much emotion and people caring,” Lax said.

This year, TruMark Financial Credit Union is a lead sponsor in Susan G. Komen Philadelphia’s ‘More Than Pink Walk.’

The Story Behind The Dancers In Pink Sashes That Usher Annual ‘Parade Of Hope’

“When you see the impact breast cancer has on individuals and families, it’s important for us to be there to help,” TruMark Financial Credit Union’s senior vice president Liz Kaspern said. “We do have a big focus on the community and there is a lot of work Komen does in the community. It really just tied to what TruMark Financial is all about – caring about the communities with the same values and mission that we have.”

In addition to the sponsorship, TruMark has a team walking for Lax along with a customized T-shirt that keeps with Komen’s pink theme.

On the back of the Team Susan” shirt says, “Your Battle Is Our Battle.”

An inspirational breast cancer fighter who works with @trumarkonline a big sponsor for @KomenPhilly and the #MTPWalkPhilly19 on #MothersDay shares her story of courage #cbs3 at 5 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PMwuhHy9O6 — Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) May 9, 2019

TruMark is selling lick cancer lollipops to support Lax and the “tru-pink warriors.”

“It’s amazing,” Lax said. “I’m so overwhelmed with the support.”

More than 200 people will join Lax on Mother’s Day as the tru-pink warriors are inspired and determined to fight to the very end.

TruMark says it’s sold 26,000 lollipops and it’s still going strong.

It’s also raised about $5,000 for Susan G. Komen Philadelphia.