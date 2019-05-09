Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Sprint Store in East Mount Airy. The robbery took place at at 7223 Crittenden St., as the employee was opening the store on May 6.
Police say one suspect pointed a weapon at the employee, forcing them to their knees and then taking them to the office area, while a second suspect stood as a lookout in the back of the store.
One suspect took $42 from a cash drawer.
Live-In Girlfriend Considered Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death Of 38-Year-Old Man, Police Say
Both suspects fled in an unknown direction.
No one was injured.
An investigation is ongoing.