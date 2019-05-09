Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you believe in Bigfoot? Well, a lot of Pennsylvanians certainly do.
Travel Channel conducted research for a new show, “In Search Of Monsters,” and gathered data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. They found that Pennsylvania is the third best place for Sasquatch hunters to find the creature.
During their research, they found over 23,000 sightings in the United States and then determined the top eight states where Bigfoot could possibly be spotted.
Pennsylvania ranked third with 1,340 sightings.
Ahead of Pennsylvania was California with 1,697, and the best is Washington with 2,032 sightings.
The new series “In Search Of Monsters” airs on Travel Channel Wednesday at 9 p.m.