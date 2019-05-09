Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are questioning a man after he fired a shot at a man he claims was trying to break into a Philadelphia apartment complex. The incident happened at the Wynnefield Terrace Apartments, located on the 4900 block of Parkside Avenue, around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Wynnefield.
Officials say the man’s sister-in-law asked him to look around the building because she noticed a peeping tom in the complex on Wednesday, that’s when he noticed the alleged burglar and fired a single shot at him.
The suspect fled into the woods on foot.
Police are currently investigating the incident.