By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wynnefield Terrace Apartment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are questioning a man after he fired a shot at a man he claims was trying to break into a Philadelphia apartment complex. The incident happened at the Wynnefield Terrace Apartments, located on the 4900 block of Parkside Avenue, around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Wynnefield.

Officials say the man’s sister-in-law asked him to look around the building because she noticed a peeping tom in the complex on Wednesday, that’s when he noticed the alleged burglar and fired a single shot at him.

The suspect fled into the woods on foot.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

