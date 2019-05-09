By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are questioning a woman after her boyfriend was stabbed to death late Wednesday night. Police say the 38-year-old victim was found inside a home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street in Kingsessing.

Police say the victim lost a lot of blood after he was stabbed in the neck.

“We found blood not only on the second floor from bedroom where the victim was pronounced dead, we found some blood on the first floor in the kitchen area, so we’re not sure exactly what transpired,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the victim’s live-in girlfriend is considered a person of interested.

Neighbors also report they heard arguments coming from the house.

